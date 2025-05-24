Hamburg, Germany – A knife attack rocked one of Hamburg’s busiest train stations on Friday after a woman, armed with a blade, launched a violent assault on passengers waiting in the terminal. The sudden attack, which occurred in the early evening, left 12 people injured, six of whom are reported to be in critical condition, according to German authorities.

The assailant, a woman whose identity has not yet been released, targeted civilians at a train station in central Hamburg, a major transport hub in northern Germany. The incident occurred during peak hours when the station was teeming with commuters. Eyewitnesses describe scenes of panic as the woman moved swiftly through the crowd, wielding a knife and attacking at random.

Local police responded swiftly, arriving within minutes of the attack. Officers were able to subdue and arrest the suspect at the scene without the use of lethal force. Authorities confirmed that the woman acted alone, and no accomplices have been identified at this stage.

Police officials announced that an investigation is now underway to determine the motive behind the attack. While no official cause has been stated, preliminary reports suggest no immediate ties to organized terror groups, although extremist motivation has not been ruled out.

“We are looking into all possible angles, including the suspect’s mental health and any ideological leanings,” said a Hamburg police spokesperson during a press briefing.

This attack comes amid a troubling rise in knife-related violence across Germany. Just days ago, a Syrian national was arrested in Bielefeld after injuring five people in a similar knife rampage. That incident, like others in recent years, has reignited debates around public safety, immigration, and extremism.

Germany has experienced multiple stabbing and vehicle-ramming attacks in the past decade, some of which were later linked to radicalized individuals or lone-wolf actors. These attacks have led to increased calls for enhanced security at public transportation hubs and stricter surveillance measures.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the attack, stating, “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure public safety.”

Meanwhile, the Hamburg mayor’s office pledged full support to the ongoing investigation and urged citizens to remain calm but vigilant. Extra police patrols have been deployed across other major transit points in the city.