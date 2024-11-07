Kenya’s elite counter-terrorism unit has successfully dismantled two al-Shabab makeshift camps near the Somalia border in an intelligence-led operation, according to a statement by the country’s counter-terrorism police unit.

The operation, conducted by the Special Operations Group, targeted key al-Shabab sites used for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Security forces recovered a range of IED-making materials, including detonators, switches, cylinders, and sodium nitrates, which the militant group had reportedly planned to use in attacks across Kenya’s northern region.

“The camps, located along the Kenya-Somalia border, were established as hubs for assembling IEDs, with the intent to disrupt civil transport and commercial activities on major roads connecting Garissa and Lamu counties,” the police unit said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Al-Shabab militants fled the camps, leaving behind an array of materials, including ammunition for hand-held rocket launchers, communication devices, and IED components. The recovery of these materials is seen as a significant blow to the extremist group’s efforts to stage attacks in the region.

Kenya has been battling al-Shabab militants since 2011 when its military forces crossed into Somalia to assist in countering the extremist group.

Despite these efforts, northeastern Kenya, particularly Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa counties, has witnessed numerous attacks attributed to al-Shabab over the years.

The successful destruction of the camps and seizure of weapons is part of Kenya’s ongoing efforts to bolster security in the region and prevent further terrorist attacks.

Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of intelligence-led operations in countering the persistent threat posed by al-Shabab.