The government of Kenya has announced that a new diplomatic office Somaliland intends to open in Nairobi does not have official authorization.

While Kenya said it welcomes the refurbishment of the existing Somaliland representative office in Nairobi, it emphasized that the office has now been elevated to a diplomatic mission—something Kenya has not approved, as no formal permission was granted.

A statement from the Kenyan government read:

“Kenya underscores its concern about the event planned for May 27, which has not received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The diplomatic status of the office is unauthorized, and proceeding in this manner will not be permitted.”

The office was recently renovated and moved to a new building, and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro), who is currently visiting Kenya, was scheduled to officially inaugurate it today, May 27.

This development may trigger a diplomatic standoff between Nairobi and Hargeisa, as Kenya does not officially recognize Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991.