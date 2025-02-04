The First Vice President of the Jubbaland Government, Mohamuud Sayid Adan, held a significant meeting with an international delegation from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) team.

The meeting, which took place in the town of Doolow, was attended by members of the Jubbaland Cabinet, Parliamentarians from the regional administration, and local officials.

The discussions focused on a range of issues pertaining to humanitarian aid, community development, and facilitating the movement of people along the borders of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Mohamuud Sayid Adan emphasized the importance of easing the movement of people, recognizing that this is essential for the integration and cohesion of communities living in border regions.

The IOM and IGAD officials affirmed their commitment to working closely with the Jubbaland Government to improve the living conditions of communities in these border areas.

They highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation in facilitating trade, promoting mutual cooperation, and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches vulnerable communities in need, particularly in Somalia.

Both sides agreed that fostering regional cooperation and integration is critical for sustainable development and peace in the region.

The meeting underscored the importance of continued collaboration between local authorities, international organizations, and community stakeholders to address the challenges faced by border communities and to improve their livelihoods.