Jubaland’s Madobe holds talks with SSC elders in Mogadishu

On Thursday, Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, President of the Jubbaland Regional Administration, met with traditional elders from the Sool, Sanaag, and Eyn regions in Mogadishu. The goal of this meeting was to come up with feasible options to the ongoing conflict in Las Anod,

which has been marked by protracted clashes between SCC-Khatumo forces and the Somaliland army. The elders emphasized the critical need for the Somaliland army to withdraw from the Sool region. Despite their insistence, the Somaliland authority has shown reluctance to take

such action. The elders, on the other hand, believe that this retreat is critical to resolving the ongoing dispute. The elders have also met with Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on their own, primarily to discuss potential paths to peace.

According to sources, the elders’ visit to the capital is primarily intended to discuss the equitable distribution and allocation of international aid to conflict-affected regions. According to reports, the federal government is considering transferring aid directly to the SCC committee, which

represents the SCC-Khatumo regions. The town of Las Anod has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the self-proclaimed state of Somaliland and local militias affiliated with the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia since February 6th. To paint a grim picture of the plight

afflicting populace in the region: 299 people have died and over 1,913 have been injured, according to local hospitals in Las Anod. Furthermore, more than 200,000 people have been displaced as a result of the conflict. Strategically situated at the mouth of the Nugaal valley, Las Anod

has the potential to become a major trading hub .In the last few years the city has enjoyed a spurt of economic growth, driven in large part by increasing diaspora investment. Important infrastructure such as the water supply, a number of hospitals, the electric company, and even roads

leading to and from Las Anod have been spearheaded by the local Dhulbahante community and their relatives in the diaspora

