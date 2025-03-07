Jubaland President, Ahmed Mohamed Islam, today presided over a high-level Cabinet meeting focused on critical issues impacting the region, including security, healthcare, and livestock management.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to advancing public safety, healthcare quality, and the agricultural sector.

The Ministry of Interior provided a detailed security briefing, announcing the successful capture of members of the militant group Al-Shabaab, who were allegedly plotting to harm civilians.

This significant operation reflects the continued efforts of Jubaland’s security forces in maintaining stability and combating terrorism.

In healthcare, the Ministry of Health introduced a new initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products entering the region.

The plan involves the establishment of a dedicated agency to monitor and regulate the quality of imported medicines, ensuring that all medical services meet international standards for the welfare of the population.

The Ministry of Livestock, Forestry, and Rangelands reported on progress in safeguarding the region’s livestock.

The ministry has set up 10 dedicated feed storage centers and successfully vaccinated over 4 million animals in the past year.

These measures aim to enhance livestock health, prevent disease outbreaks, and strengthen the agricultural economy, which is vital to the livelihoods of many Jubaland residents.

This Cabinet meeting highlighted Jubaland’s ongoing efforts to address the region’s security challenges, improve public health services, and support the vital livestock sector that underpins the local economy.