Today marks the second day of Eid al-Adha, and celebrations continue in full swing across Somalia, with vibrant festivities taking place in the capital, Mogadishu, and other major cities throughout the country.

Somalis are joyfully observing this blessed holiday, with large numbers of families, children, and youth visiting recreational sites and public spaces. Popular spots in Mogadishu such as Liido Beach, Peace Garden, and other leisure areas are filled with residents enjoying the holiday atmosphere.

Elsewhere in cities like Hargeisa, Bosaso, Baidoa, Garowe, and Kismayo, similar scenes of celebration and social gatherings are reported, as people come together to mark this important religious occasion. On the first day of Eid, government officials and regional leaders joined the public in Eid prayers, underscoring a spirit of national unity and solidarity during this festive time.

Somalia is known for its widespread and heartfelt observance of Eid, and this year’s celebrations come at a time of relative calm and improved security across the country. The Somali government had earlier announced increased security measures to ensure citizens could enjoy the holiday in peace and safety.

As the Eid holiday continues, Somalis are embracing the opportunity to gather with loved ones, share meals, and express gratitude — all in the spirit of unity, generosity, and faith that defines Eid al-Adha in Muslim communities around the world.