In a coordinated effort to combat terrorism, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) alongside the Somali National Army (SNA) launched a successful airstrike operation in the Middle Shabelle region of Somalia. The operation, which targeted key Al-Shabaab militants, resulted in the death of several members of the extremist group.

The joint forces, collaborating on intelligence and military capabilities, carried out the strike as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab’s influence in central and southern Somalia.

NISA and the SNA have ramped up security measures in recent months, with a focused strategy on eliminating high-ranking members of the group, who have been responsible for multiple attacks and instability across the region.

The operation is part of a broader campaign to secure Somalia’s territory and restore peace, with the government emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between intelligence and military units.

The strike is expected to disrupt Al-Shabaab’s operations in the area and send a strong message about the country’s commitment to counterterrorism efforts.

Somali authorities have vowed to continue their fight against terrorism, with the aim of ultimately eradicating the Al-Shabaab threat and bringing stability to the country.