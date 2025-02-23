On February 21-22, 2025, a joint airstrike operation conducted by the Federal Government of Somalia and U.S. AFRICOM successfully targeted ISIS militants hiding in the Caal-miskeed mountains of the Bari region in Puntland.

The operation was part of the ongoing efforts to combat and eliminate remnants of the ISIS terrorist group in Somalia.

The airstrikes led to the reported deaths of three ISIS fighters, with no civilian casualties.

This operation is seen as a critical move in supporting the Somali government’s mission to eradicate the influence of ISIS and other extremist groups operating in the region.

The strike further supports the Puntland government’s commitment to securing the region and ensuring the safety of its citizens from the threats posed by terrorist organizations.

The Federal Government of Somalia, in collaboration with U.S. AFRICOM, has emphasized its continued dedication to tackling terrorism and promoting stability in Somalia.

Both governments are committed to further evaluations of the results of the airstrike operation, with ongoing efforts to track and eliminate the remaining ISIS elements.

As the operation progresses, additional updates will be shared with the public. This coordinated action highlights the growing cooperation between Somalia and its international partners in the fight against terrorism.