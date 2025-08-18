JERUSALEM – Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday demanding an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to free captives, as police fired water cannons and made dozens of arrests during nationwide protests.

Organisers said nearly half a million people turned out in Tel Aviv by nightfall, one of the largest demonstrations since Israel’s war with Hamas began nearly two years ago. Protesters blocked highways, lit tyres on fire and rallied under banners reading: “Bring them home now.”

The protests, organised by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and other groups, coincided with a nationwide strike that shuttered schools, businesses, restaurants and public transport. Major unions, universities and cultural institutions also joined the action, while artists, athletes and actors voiced support.

At the centre of the anger is the fate of about 50 captives still believed to be in Gaza, only around 20 of whom are thought to be alive. Demonstrators accuse the government of endangering them by intensifying its military campaign in Gaza City, which has already forced tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee amid hunger and bombardment.

“Military pressure doesn’t bring hostages back – it only kills them,” said former captive Arbel Yehoud at a rally in Tel Aviv’s “Hostage Square”. “The only way to bring them back is through a deal, all at once, without games.”

Opposition leaders Yair Lapid and former defence minister Yoav Gallant joined the rallies, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sacrificing the captives for his political survival. Some protesters carried placards counting the 681 days the hostages have been held.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged international pressure on Hamas, while far-right ministers denounced the protests as aiding the enemy. Police reinforced their presence across major cities and at the Gaza border, warning against “public disorder”.

The demonstrations come days after Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to seize Gaza City – a move critics say risks deepening the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave, where famine looms and international condemnation of Israel is mounting.