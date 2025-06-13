In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israel has carried out a wave of airstrikes targeting key Iranian military facilities and nuclear infrastructure, Israeli military officials confirmed early Friday.

According to sources, the coordinated assault struck several high-value targets across Iran, including military command centers and suspected nuclear development sites. Unconfirmed reports from Iranian media suggest multiple senior military officers and nuclear scientists were killed in the attacks.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei swiftly condemned the strikes, warning Israel of severe consequences.

“The Zionist regime must prepare for a harsh and unforgettable response,” he said in a televised statement, calling the attack a violation of international law and Iran’s sovereignty.

Following the strikes, Tehran International Airport suspended all flights, and local agencies reported that several residential buildings were hit in the capital—raising concerns about civilian casualties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the airstrikes, calling them a “necessary preemptive operation” to neutralize what he described as Iran’s “imminent threats” against Israel’s security.

“We will continue these operations for as long as necessary,” Netanyahu declared, hinting at a broader campaign against Iranian military capabilities. In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio distanced the United States from the operation, stating that the U.S. had no involvement in the Israeli strikes.

However, he issued a clear warning to Tehran:

“Any attack on American bases in the region will be met with a swift and decisive response.”

The strikes come amid mounting hostility between Israel and Iran, fueled by Iran’s continued advancement in nuclear technology and alleged support for anti-Israel proxy groups across the region, including Hezbollah and militias in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier this year, satellite imagery suggested Iran had intensified enrichment activities at several nuclear sites, prompting warnings from Tel Aviv and its Western allies.

Israel has long maintained that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and has previously carried out covert sabotage operations. However, this week’s strikes mark a rare, direct, and large-scale military engagement on Iranian soil.

The international community is bracing for possible retaliation from Iran, with regional tensions at their highest point in years. World powers, including the United Nations and the European Union, have called for de-escalation to avoid full-scale regional conflict.

As both nations dig in, the possibility of a broader war looms large over the Middle East. All eyes now turn to Tehran’s next move—and whether this flashpoint can be contained.