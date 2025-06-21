Iran has ruled out resuming nuclear negotiations while it remains under attack, warning of escalating tensions just hours after Israel’s defence minister signaled a readiness for prolonged conflict.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the announcement during a meeting with European diplomats in Geneva, who urged Tehran to re-engage with the United States over its nuclear program. However, Araghchi stated firmly that Iran would not consider talks as long as “direct assaults” on its territory continued.

“The door to diplomacy is not open while bombs are falling,” he told the officials.

The statement came as Israeli Defence Minister Eyal Zamir, in a televised address, warned of “difficult days ahead” and said the Israeli military was prepared for a long-term campaign against Iranian targets.

Israel has launched a fresh wave of strikes targeting Iranian missile stockpiles and critical economic infrastructure. The escalation followed Iran’s recent missile barrage into central Israel.

Residents near Tel Aviv reported hearing loud explosions overnight. Local media said a building in central Israel caught fire after being hit by falling debris from intercepted projectiles.

The surge in hostilities marks a dangerous new phase in the already strained relations between the regional rivals, raising fears of a broader confrontation.