On Sunday, Ms. Zahra Abdi, Director-General of the National Center for Rural Development and Sustainable Solutions, held a significant meeting at the IOM Somalia office with Mr. Manuel Marques Pereira, Head of IOM Somalia, and Ms. Prestage Murima, Deputy Head of the organization.

The meeting focused on reinforcing collaboration in advocating for sustainable solutions and advancing large-scale development projects that aim to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable populations, including internally displaced persons (IDPs). Both parties agreed on the importance of working closely to implement comprehensive rural development strategies.

These initiatives will target enhancing the resilience of communities that are particularly affected by displacement, with a strong emphasis on creating lasting solutions to elevate the lives of marginalized groups.

This collaboration is expected to result in impactful projects that will help address the critical challenges faced by those most in need, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for Somalia’s rural populations.