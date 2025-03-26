Internship doctors at Benadir Hospital in Mogadishu have successfully completed a comprehensive two-day training on the Integrated Management of Newborn and Childhood Illness (IMNCI).

The training was designed to enhance the interns’ clinical skills and knowledge, specifically in the recognition and management of common childhood illnesses.

The IMNCI program is a global initiative aimed at improving the quality of care for newborns and young children, particularly in developing regions. Through this training, the interns gained valuable insights into diagnosing and treating a range of childhood illnesses, with a focus on preventive care and early intervention.

This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the health outcomes of children in Somalia by equipping future medical professionals with the expertise to handle critical pediatric cases more effectively.

As part of their professional development, the interns were encouraged to apply their new skills in real-world healthcare settings, contributing to the ongoing improvement of healthcare services at Benadir Hospital and beyond.

The training program also emphasized the importance of early detection and management of illnesses, which are crucial in reducing child mortality and promoting overall well-being in the region.

As Somalia continues to focus on strengthening its healthcare system, initiatives like these play a pivotal role in improving the health prospects of vulnerable populations, especially young children.