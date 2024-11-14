Hargeisa, Dalsan Media — International partners have thrown their support behind Somaliland’s ongoing presidential election, commending the breakaway region for its commitment to democratic principles. Although Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, it has yet to gain formal recognition from any global states. On 13 November 2024, a delegation of ambassadors and envoys from various missions visited over 30 polling stations across Hargeisa, Borama, Berbera, Burco and Gabiley to reaffirm their backing for the democratic process.

In a joint statement, the partners said they “commend the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for conducting a transparent voter registration and candidate nomination process.” They acknowledged the NEC’s ongoing efforts to “maintain independence and impartiality,” describing these qualities as “essential for public confidence and trust in the electoral process.”

The international partners met with all three political parties, urging presidential candidates and their supporters to “accept the election results.” They called on all parties to “uphold peace and public order,” stressing that “respecting the rule of law is essential to honouring the will of the voters.”

Congratulating Somalilanders for their civic engagement, the partners noted, “We wish to congratulate Somalilanders for exercising their right to vote peacefully and responsibly.” They expressed their readiness to “work alongside Somaliland to further strengthen democracy and accountability in the future.”