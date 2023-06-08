International Leaders Gather in Doha to Discuss Security and Stability in Somalia

Officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, the Republic of Turkiye, the United Kingdom (UK), and the Federal Republic of Somalia recently attended the third meeting of the quint group on Somalia, which was hosted by the Qatari government.

The meeting, which was held in Doha, aimed to discuss the current situation in Somalia, particularly in relation to security, political, and humanitarian aspects.

The key participants in the meeting included Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Qatari Special Envoy for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, the US Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of African Affairs Molly Catherine, and the Turkish General Director of African Affairs Elif Comoglu. UK Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and Red Sea Sarah Montgomery and Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar chaired the Somali delegation.

During the meeting, the officials discussed ways to achieve stability in Somali territory and priorities, and strengthen joint coordination. They also proposed ideas that would enhance confidence-building for the stability of Somalia, including the best ways to address the current situation in the country.

Qatar, which hosted the meeting, reaffirmed its support for Somalia and its commitment to providing the necessary support to contribute to laying the foundations for security, development, and stability. Qatar also emphasized the importance of building a state of institutions and the rule of law that guarantees all rights of Somalis while ensuring respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia.

This meeting is a continuation of the first meeting held in London in November 2022 and the second meeting held in Washington in March 2023. The quint group on Somalia was established in 2022 to coordinate international efforts to support Somalia in achieving peace, stability, and prosperity.

The United Arab Emirates, the United States, the Republic of Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and Somalia have been working together closely to promote peace, security, and development in Somalia. The third meeting of the quint group on Somalia is an important step towards achieving these goals and ensuring a brighter future for the people of Somalia.

