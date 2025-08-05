New Delhi / Washington / Moscow – The escalating trade war between the United States and Russia just took a sharp turn — and this time, India has entered the chat, guns blazing.

In a bold statement issued today, the Indian government pushed back against President Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose additional tariffs on oil imports from Russia, calling the move “irrational and unhelpful.”

Recently, Trump took to his go-to platform Truth Social, where he lashed out at India for continuing to buy oil from Russia. He threatened to slap higher tariffs on those imports, saying India “doesn’t care how many people Russia has killed in Ukraine,” and accusing the country of prioritizing profits over human rights.

“India doesn’t give a damn about the people Russia has murdered in Ukraine. All they care about is cheap oil,” Trump wrote.

That post didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, it triggered a sharp diplomatic rebuttal from India.

A spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded swiftly:

“India maintains mature trade relationships with numerous global partners, including Russia and the United States. It is unacceptable for any country to dictate who we buy from or sell to. Our energy security and national interests come first.”

Translation? Don’t try to bully us.

India is currently one of the top buyers of Russian oil, especially after European countries cut ties with Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia, in turn, has leaned heavily on India and China to fill the gap left by the West.

If Trump follows through with his tariff threats:

India could see a spike in oil prices — a political and economic headache for the Modi government.

Russia risks losing one of its most loyal energy customers.

The U.S. could damage its strategic relationship with India — a critical counterbalance to China’s growing influence in Asia.

This isn’t just about oil. It’s about global influence, alliances, and economic pressure. While Washington wants to punish Russia economically, countries like India are making it clear they won’t be collateral damage in someone else’s sanctions war.

It’s also a delicate moment: India has been courted by both the West and the East in recent years. Trump’s aggressive stance could push New Delhi closer to Moscow — or even Beijing — if not handled carefully.

As of now, India isn’t backing down. And Trump, well… backing down has never been his thing. All signs point to a new front in the global economic cold war, this time driven by energy politics and clashing egos.

Sources: BBC