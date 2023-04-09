India contributes $2 million to AU forces in Somalia

India on has handed over the contribution of $2 million to the UN Trust Fund in support of the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), reiterating New Delhi’s commitment to peace and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

Earlier, India had contributed $4 million to the AU Mission in Somalia

“India recognises the important role being played by ATMIS in providing an enabling security environment in Somalia, and in containing the terrorism perpetrated by Al-Shabaab,’’ said a statement from the India’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

to a government release, India as an elected member of the UN Security Council had engaged constructively to ensure the smooth transition from AMISOM to ATMIS in line with the security requirements of Somalia.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), is a multidimensional mission (military, police and civilian), authorised by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council – AU Peace and Security Council Communique for 1068th Meeting and UN Security Council Resolution 2628 (2022).

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) replaced the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on 1 April 2022. It was authorised by the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) at the 1068th meeting on 8 March 2022 and mandated by the United Nations Security Council on 31 March 2022 under Resolution 2628 (2022), with an initial mandate for 12 months.

ATMIS as a mission evolved after an exhaustive consultative process between the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU) and other international partners.

ATMIS has a clear mandate to fully implement the Somali Transition Plan (STP), a strategic plan that details the handover of security responsibilities from the African Union to the Federal Government of Somalia.

