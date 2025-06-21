In a move that reflects both national pride and ongoing political sensitivities, the Somali Federal Government has announced the postponement of the upcoming National Consultative Forum—originally scheduled for June 22, 2025—citing preparations for the country’s Independence Week celebrations.

According to a press statement released by Villa Somalia, the high-level political gathering will now take place on July 15, 2025.

“In recognition of the symbolic and national significance of Independence Week, and in honour of Somalia’s sovereignty, the National Consultative Forum, previously set for June 22, has been rescheduled to July 15, 2025, Insha’Allah,” the statement from the Office of the President read.

The National Consultative Forum (NCF) is a periodic political dialogue that convenes Somalia’s top leadership—including the President, Prime Minister, and the leaders of Federal Member States (FMS)—to discuss and agree on major national priorities. These typically include:

Finalising Somalia’s Provisional Constitution

Setting the framework and timeline for national and regional elections

Enhancing federal-state cooperation

Addressing security and state-building agendas

The meeting is expected to focus heavily on electoral reforms, constitutional settlement, and the political roadmap ahead of the next elections.

The postponement comes as Somalia gears up to celebrate the unification of British Somaliland and Italian Somaliland in July 1960, marking the birth of the Somali Republic. The celebrations are not only symbolic but also emotionally resonant in a country that continues to grapple with internal divisions and post-conflict rebuilding.

“Independence Week serves as a unifying moment for all Somalis,” said a senior official at the Ministry of Interior. “Postponing the forum allows the nation to focus on a shared history before addressing a complicated political future.”

One of the most pressing uncertainties surrounding the forum is the participation of the Puntland and Jubbaland administrations. Both states have expressed strong reservations about how the federal government has handled recent political processes and reforms.

While the official list of attendees has not been made public, analysts warn that the absence of these key stakeholders could undermine the credibility and inclusiveness of the forum.

“Puntland and Jubbaland have often accused the central government of overreach and lack of consultation. Whether they attend this time will be a major indicator of the current state of federal relations,” said political analyst Fatima Warsame.

Somalia has been on a fragile path toward federalisation and democratic governance since the adoption of its provisional constitution in 2012. However, progress has been inconsistent due to political infighting, security challenges from the Al-Shabaab insurgency, and a lack of trust between Mogadishu and federal member states.

The National Consultative Forum is seen as a key mechanism for:

Rebuilding political consensus

Finalising legal frameworks for elections and decentralised governance

Establishing a long-term vision for state-building and service delivery

If successful, the July forum could provide much-needed clarity on election timelines, security sector integration, and resource-sharing agreements.

With the forum rescheduled for July 15, the coming weeks will be critical for behind-the-scenes negotiations and diplomatic outreach. All eyes are on whether Puntland and Jubbaland will choose dialogue over distance.

Observers stress the need for inclusive participation and clear deliverables, noting that delays in political agreement have historically impacted national stability and development planning.

“This forum has the potential to reset the tone of federal politics in Somalia—but only if all parties are willing to come to the table,” said Abdirahman Ahmed, a governance expert in Mogadishu.

The postponement of the National Consultative Forum is more than a calendar adjustment—it is a reflection of Somalia’s balancing act between honoring its past and confronting its political present. The success of the July 15 meeting may shape the next chapter in the country’s long journey toward unity, democracy, and federal harmony.