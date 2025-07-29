Mogadishu, Somalia, – Today, in a landmark move to bridge humanitarian and technological efforts in Somalia, Hormuud Telecom and Save the Children Somalia have today signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement to enhance the well-being of children and vulnerable communities through inclusive, tech-driven solutions.

The signing ceremony, held at Jazeera Hotel in Mogadishu, brought together senior leaders from both organizations and high-level representatives from the Federal Government of Somalia, including the Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Jebril Abdulrashiid Haji, and ministers from various departments: Mohamud Abdirahman (Beenebeene) of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development; Hon. Abdirashid Mohamed Duale, Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education; and the Director General of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Moallim Abdulle.

This partnership is built on a shared vision to harness the power of Somalia’s expanding digital infrastructure in ways that transform lives, particularly for children affected by conflict, poverty, and limited access to essential services.

Key pillars of the partnership include:

• Promoting digital inclusion through access to affordable mobile technology, digital literacy, and connectivity for children and families in underserved areas.

• Strengthening emergency response systems using Hormuud’s telecom infrastructure to improve crisis communication and disaster assistance.

• Enhancing access to education and healthcare via remote learning platforms, mobile health messaging, and digital cash transfers.

• Advancing youth empowerment by supporting job creation, digital entrepreneurship, and vocational training through the Hormuud Salaam Foundation.

Partnership Impact Facts:

• Somalia has one of the lowest internet penetration rates in the region, yet over 11 million mobile subscribers are connected through networks like HORMUUD, the largest telco company—presenting vast potential to close the digital divide.

• Over 3 million children in Somalia are out of school due to conflict, displacement, or poverty. This partnership will help pilot mobile-based learning in hard-to-reach areas.

• Save the Children’s cash transfer programs have already supported thousands of families in crisis, and through this partnership, they will be digitized and expanded via Hormuud’s mobile money platform, EVC Plus.

• Hormuud’s nationwide SMS alert system will now support humanitarian early warning and child protection messaging to vulnerable communities.

• HORMUUD Salaam Foundation has trained over 5,000 Somali youth in the last three years. New joint initiatives will aim to double this figure by 2027.

Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Yuusuf, Chairman of Hormuud Telecom, said:

“Today marks a historic day as Hormuud Telecom and Save the Children join forces to uplift the lives of Somali children. This partnership brings together two dedicated organizations committed to expanding humanitarian and development efforts across our communities. We are confident that through collaboration, we will achieve lasting impact and hope for a better future.”

Speaking at the event, Save the Children Somalia Country Director, Mohamud Mohamed Hassan, Stated:

“This groundbreaking partnership with Hormuud Telecom exemplifies our commitment to innovation in humanitarian programming. Together, we will leverage technology to break down barriers that have long separated Somalia’s most vulnerable children from essential services, education, and opportunities. As we face climate challenges and ongoing humanitarian needs, this collaboration ensures we can reach every child with the life-saving support and hope they deserve.”

The Second Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Jibril Abdirashid Haji, noted:

“Over 70% of Somalia’s population is made up of young people and children. When organizations like Hormuud Telecom and Save the Children join forces, it sends a powerful message—that investing in the wellbeing of our children is investing in the future of our country. I am hopeful that this partnership will make a real difference and help protect and uplift the lives of countless Somali children.”

Hormuud Telecom, through its foundation and affiliated Salaam Somali Bank, has previously supported community projects including school sponsorships, health campaigns, and emergency aid during drought and flood responses.

Save the Children has also led major emergency interventions, such as nutrition services during the 2022 drought and protection support in flood-affected regions in southern and central Somalia.

The new agreement is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation between Somalia’s private sector and international aid agencies in strengthening child-focused development efforts.