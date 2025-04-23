MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Hormuud Salaam Foundation [HSF], the charitable arm of Hormuud Telecom and Salaam Somali Bank, is providing free dialysis to over 170 Somalis with kidney failure, spending more than $1 million annually, its chairman said Tuesday.

The initiative, which started with just 10-20 patients, has grown significantly, according to Abdullahi Nur Osman.

“The rising number of kidney failure cases in Somalia is alarming,” he said, noting that the foundation covers treatment costs of $500 to $600 per patient monthly.

The Dialysis and treatments are provided at Darussalam Hospital in Mogadishu’s Darussalam district, where patients receive bi-weekly treatments totaling eight sessions per month.

Osman added that some patients, particularly those in critical condition, require additional inpatient care.

The program has made a profound difference in the lives of its beneficiaries. Mohamed Hassan, a resident of Marka, expressed his gratitude, saying, “The Hormuud Salaam Foundation saved my life.”

Similarly, Abdirisak Moalim from Afgooye described the care as a lifeline, saying,

“This care has rescued me from a dire health situation.”

Abdirisak Farah from Qalimow added, “Without their help, my life would have been at risk.”

One notable success story includes the recovery of six patients who no longer require dialysis, marking a significant milestone for the program. Osman expressed optimism for the future, pledging continued support for those still undergoing treatment.

“We are hopeful to see more patients recover,” he said, emphasizing the foundation’s ongoing commitment to tackling the growing health crisis of kidney failure in Somalia, where access to advanced medical care remains limited.

The Hormuud Salaam Foundation’s support has earned widespread praise, with many beneficiaries attributing their survival to the critical care provided by the foundation, which pledged to continue its commitment to alleviating the growing health crisis in Somalia.