Somalia’s Hirshabelle State President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlaawe on Tuesday visited the ATMIS Burundi Contingent Commander Col. Oscar Hatungimana at Sector 5 headquarters in Jowhar Airfield.

A statement from ATMIS said that they discussed security, phase 3 of the ATMIS drawdown, and joint operations against Al-Shabaab in the Middle Shabelle region.

During the visit, President Gudlawe praised the ATMIS Burundi contingent for their incredible work and dedication to regional security and the fight against Al-Shabaab.

He reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts to countering insurgency in a bid to ensure peace prevails across the country and particularly the regional State.

The Burundi Contingent commander thanked the regional leader for the visit and underlined the unwavering commitment by the mission to fostering peace and stability in the State to ensure the residents live with out hitches.

The Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF), serving under ATMIS have significantly played a critical role in stabilizing the region and combatting Al-Shabab.

They have also been involved in philanthropic and humanitarian efforts and initiatives aimed at helping the vulnerable families living in the region especially the underprivileged families residing in Towfiq camp in Jowhar town where they have distributed relief aid and conducted water trucking for them.