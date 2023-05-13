Hirshabelle President Urges Humanitarian Organizations to Assist Flood Victims in Beledweyne

Hirshabelle President Ali Gudlawe Hussein has made a passionate appeal to humanitarian organizations to help the victims of flooding in Beledweyne.

The President had a meeting with representatives of leading United Nations humanitarian organizations, including the Food Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Program (FAO), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA), United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), where he urged them to quickly provide victims of the floods with food, water, shelter, and medicine.

The President briefed the UN representatives on the magnitude of the situation in Beledweyne, stating that the floods had severely impacted the communities living in the area, with most of them having been displaced from their homes.

The plight of the affected people is of great concern to the government, and the President has made a passionate appeal to the humanitarian organizations to do everything within their capabilities to help those in need urgently.

The Somali National Army has already stepped in to evacuate most of the affected residents to safer grounds, working alongside other emergency responders. Nonetheless, more assistance is needed to cater to the needs of the displaced residents.

The government has also issued a warning that the floods may continue due to ongoing rains in the area and advised residents to exercise caution during this challenging time.

The Hirshabelle President’s appeal to humanitarian organizations is crucial in providing the much-needed assistance to the victims of the flooding in Beledweyne.

The appeal highlights the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens, especially during natural disasters.

