Jowhar, Somalia – In an incident that unfolded near Jowhar airport, Speaker Luqmaan Haji Muhammad of the Hirshabeelle regional parliament revealed details of a harrowing ambush on his convoy, resulting in multiple casualties.

The attack, characterized by unexpected gunfire targeting Haji’s vehicle, has been attributed to the Danab forces, a troop unit entrusted with securing the airport. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, raising concerns about the security situation and the loyalty of certain security forces.

“To see our own security detail turn their weapons on us is deeply troubling.” Describing the incident as devastating, Speaker Haji remarked With injuries reported among the parliamentarians and fatalities among the guards, the gravity of the situation cannot be overstated.

Haji’s urgent plea for the Somali Federal Government to address the assault by the Danab forces underscores the pressing need for swift action and accountability.

The ambush near Jowhar airport represents the latest violent escalation in a series of clashes that have plagued the region. Just yesterday, an engagement between Danab soldiers and the guards of the Hirshabeelle Presidential Palace resulted in the death of one Danab soldier.

These incidents raise serious questions about the state of security and stability in Jowhar, casting doubts on the ability of the authorities to maintain law and order.

The situation in Jowhar demands the immediate attention of the federal authorities, as the safety of parliamentarians and civilians hangs in the balance. The government’s response to this violent outbreak will be closely scrutinized, and its actions will resonate far beyond the borders of Hirshabeelle.

