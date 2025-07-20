JOWHAR – In a landmark step towards improving public access to civil registration, the Federal Member State of Hirshabeelle today inaugurated its first branch of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) in the regional capital, Jowhar.

The ceremony was attended by high-profile leaders including Hirshabeelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Ali Guudlaawe), members of the regional cabinet and parliament, NIRA Director General Abdiweli Ali Abdulle (Tima-cadde), the Attorney General, Mayor of Jowhar, and other distinguished guests.

In his keynote remarks, Director General Abdiweli Ali Abdulle emphasized the importance of the new NIRA branch in delivering efficient ID services. “This office will play a vital role in providing identity documents to our people. It is a key step towards digital governance and inclusive public service,” he stated.

President Ali Guudlaawe, who was officially issued his citizenship ID card during the event, stressed the fundamental role of legal identification.

“Your national ID is the backbone of accessing any government service. It is crucial that every citizen obtains it as early as possible,” he said.

The President concluded by urging NIRA staff in Hirshabeelle to serve citizens with professionalism and transparency, ensuring that all who seek identification receive prompt and respectful service.

The Jowhar office is expected to enhance civic documentation and pave the way for stronger administrative governance across the region.