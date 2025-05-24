MOQOKORI, HIRAN REGION – In a powerful act of grassroots solidarity, traditional elders from Somalia’s Hiran region delivered a significant aid package to Hirshabelle State security forces on Friday, reinforcing the frontline troops in their ongoing campaign against the militant group al-Shabab. The support—comprised of camels and essential food supplies—was presented to forces stationed in Moqokori, a key operational hub in central Hiran, approximately 335 kilometres north of Mogadishu. The donation comes at a pivotal moment as security forces intensify efforts to regain and stabilize territories under militant influence.

The initiative was spearheaded by respected traditional elders from the region—figures who maintain influence in Somalia’s clan-based social structure. Their involvement is both symbolic and strategic, reinforcing the idea that the fight against extremism is a shared national and communal responsibility. The forces receiving the aid operate under the Hirshabelle State administration, one of Somalia’s five federal member states. These troops have played a central role in local counterinsurgency efforts in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.

This act of support highlights the growing role of civilian and clan leaders in Somalia’s fight against al-Shabab, which President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” against in August 2022. The community-driven gesture serves not only to boost morale and sustain logistics for troops in austere field conditions but also as a message of unity amid a complex security landscape. The use of camels, a culturally and economically valuable asset in Somali society, underscores the depth of the community’s commitment. Alongside food provisions, these contributions are expected to enhance the mobility and endurance of the troops, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The aid delivery follows a turbulent period in the region. In October 2024, reports of armed clashes between Hiran-based militias and Hirshabelle State forces in Beledweyne raised alarms over internal fractures. However, the latest development signals a renewed spirit of cooperation, reflecting shared priorities in counterterrorism. Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiran, has become a strategic epicentre for local mobilization against al-Shabab, with elders playing a central role in community resilience efforts. The city has witnessed repeated recruitment drives and resource pooling to assist government-aligned forces.

The donated supplies are expected to be deployed immediately to support ongoing operations in Moqokori and surrounding villages, where Hirshabelle troops have been disrupting al-Shabab’s logistical networks and territorial control. Local observers believe this act may pave the way for further cooperation between federal forces, state authorities, and community stakeholders in the ongoing fight to liberate the central regions.

“This donation is more than material support—it is a call to unity,” said a local elder involved in the initiative. “We want our sons and daughters to live in peace. That means we all must stand behind those on the frontlines.”

As Somalia grapples with the dual challenges of extremism and regional political tensions, grassroots actions like this aid delivery offer a model of community-driven stability, reinforcing the national agenda with localized solutions.