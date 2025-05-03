Intense fighting broke out between local Macawiisley forces and Al-Shabaab militants in Hararta, an area located between Ceel Hareeri in Hiiraan region and Aadan Yabaal in Middle Shabelle region.

The clash, which occurred during a large-scale operation by local community defense forces, reportedly resulted in significant losses for the militant group.

According to government-affiliated media reports, the Macawiisley forces in Hiiraan launched the operation in response to suspicious militant activity observed in the area.

The operation targeted a group of Al-Shabaab fighters who were believed to be planning attacks and movements within the region.

Military sources leading the operation told SNA Radio that approximately 10 Al-Shabaab members were killed during the offensive.

In addition to eliminating the fighters, the forces also seized over 10 rifles, disrupting the group’s logistical capabilities in the area.

The Deputy Minister of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia, Cabdiraxmaan Sheekh Yuusuf Al Cadaala, praised the efforts of the Macawiisley forces in a post on his official Facebook page. He highlighted the operation as a symbol of strength and resistance, stating:

“Thank you, people of Hiiraan, for once again showing Al-Shabaab who you are. You are a source of protection and inspiration for all Somalis. The remains of Al-Shabaab fighters you have overcome will not be forgotten.”

Currently, Macawiisley forces remain in control of the area and are continuing operations to pursue the fleeing remnants of the militant group.

Government sources confirmed that the military presence has been reinforced to ensure long-term stability and to prevent any resurgence of militant activities in the region.

The Macawiisley forces, formed by local communities to defend against Al-Shabaab, have played a critical role in recent security gains across central Somalia.

This latest operation is seen as part of the broader national effort to weaken the group’s influence and restore peace to key strategic areas.