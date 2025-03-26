Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a phone conversation with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday, offering his full support following an assassination attempt on the Somali leader’s motorcade in Mogadishu.

The attack, which targeted President Mohamud’s convoy, has raised concerns about the escalating security situation in Somalia.

During the call, President El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s unwavering solidarity with Somalia and affirmed Egypt’s commitment to assisting the Horn of Africa nation in its ongoing battle against terrorism.

He underscored the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach to addressing the security challenges facing Somalia, including strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

In response, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud thanked President El-Sisi for Egypt’s steadfast support and reiterated Somalia’s dedication to working closely with Egypt to achieve long-term national stability and prosperity.

The Somali president emphasized the need for continued collaboration to overcome the terrorist threat and foster peace and development in the region.

The conversation between the two leaders highlights the growing partnership between Egypt and Somalia, particularly in the areas of security, counterterrorism, and regional stability.