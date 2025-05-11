Washington, D.C. – In a major diplomatic shift with wide-reaching geopolitical consequences, the United States is on the brink of finalizing a civil nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia, even after quietly abandoning a key precondition that the Kingdom normalize diplomatic ties with Israel. This evolving partnership—reignited under President Donald Trump’s administration—is raising significant alarm among Israeli officials and non-proliferation experts alike.

According to two well-placed sources familiar with the ongoing talks, Washington has dropped its demand that Saudi Arabia formally recognize Israel as part of the broader negotiation over nuclear energy cooperation. This development comes just days ahead of President Trump’s planned visit to the Kingdom, signaling that the two nations may be close to concluding a deal long in the making.

Though still preliminary, the nuclear talks represent a critical pillar in Riyadh’s bid to diversify its economy away from oil dependency, while deepening strategic ties with Washington. But with the shadow of Iran’s nuclear ambitions looming large in the background—and the Gaza crisis souring Arab-Israeli relations—critics say the timing of the agreement could be explosive.

United States: President Donald Trump, the National Security Council, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright are leading the U.S. side of the negotiations.

Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman are spearheading the Kingdom’s push for a civilian nuclear program.

Israel: Though not directly involved in the talks, Israeli officials are said to be deeply concerned that such a deal could enable a regional nuclear arms race.

Iran: Indirectly implicated, as any nuclear capability granted to Riyadh will be interpreted within the prism of Iran’s own contentious nuclear program.

The talks have been held discreetly in Washington and Riyadh, with Energy Secretary Wright visiting the Kingdom as recently as April 2025. President Trump’s visit this week is expected to accelerate the announcement of economic and military deals, including the nuclear cooperation framework. The U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal is geopolitically transformative—not only for what it could bring to the Kingdom in terms of energy infrastructure, but also for what it could signal to other powers in the region.

By removing the requirement for normalization with Israel, Washington has decoupled energy diplomacy from the Abraham Accords framework, a move that could provoke backlash from Tel Aviv and complicate future Arab-Israeli reconciliation.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly insisted on its right to enrich uranium, a sensitive process closely tied to potential weapons development. The U.S., under its “123 Agreement” under the Atomic Energy Act, typically imposes stringent safeguards on civilian nuclear cooperation to prevent proliferation—conditions Riyadh appears reluctant to accept.

Under President Biden, U.S.-Saudi nuclear discussions were conditional on Saudi normalization with Israel—an effort that collapsed amid escalating violence in Gaza and Saudi insistence on a Palestinian state as a prerequisite for any recognition of Israel.

With the resumption of Trump’s presidency in 2025, the U.S. appears to have pivoted, prioritizing economic and strategic alignment with Riyadh over regional normalization efforts. Trump has long maintained close ties with Gulf monarchies, and this renewed push suggests a return to transactional diplomacy, emphasizing deals over doctrine.

Despite apparent momentum, the nuclear agreement is far from finalized. Key hurdles remain:

123 Agreement Compliance: Saudi Arabia must sign a 123 Agreement to proceed, yet continues to resist constraints on enriching uranium or reprocessing spent nuclear fuel—two red lines for non-proliferation advocates.

Legal Workarounds: U.S. officials are exploring alternative legal frameworks, such as a so-called “black box” arrangement, wherein uranium enrichment facilities located in Saudi Arabia would be operated exclusively by U.S. personnel.

Congressional Approval: Any nuclear deal must pass muster with the U.S. Congress, where bipartisan concern about nuclear proliferation in the Middle East could pose a significant roadblock.

Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions are driven by both economic diversification and geostrategic deterrence. Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made clear that if Iran acquires a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia will follow suit—a sentiment that underscores the fragility of regional security.

In parallel, the Kingdom is seeking to boost oil exports by replacing domestic energy production with nuclear power. This fits into a broader strategy to monetize hydrocarbons while also investing in clean energy.

Meanwhile, Israel has not publicly commented on the revived U.S.-Saudi talks, but officials there are said to be frustrated by what they perceive as a diplomatic betrayal, particularly in light of their support for normalization under the Abraham Accords.

President Trump’s return to international diplomacy brings added complexity. During his first term, Trump was widely credited with brokering the Abraham Accords, normalizing Israel’s relations with several Arab states. Now, however, his administration appears willing to sideline Israel’s concerns in favor of broader strategic and economic objectives.

As part of the trip, Trump is also expected to finalize:

A $100 billion arms deal with Riyadh

A $1 trillion Saudi investment package in U.S. infrastructure and technology—up from an earlier $600 billion pledge

Real estate agreements for two Trump Towers in Jeddah and Riyadh, further cementing his personal and political ties to the Kingdom