Doha, Qatar – Hamas has confirmed that a new round of negotiations with Israel aimed at ending the war in Gaza has officially commenced in Doha, just hours after Israel launched a heavy military assault.

Taher al-Nounou, a senior adviser to the head of Hamas, told the BBC that the talks began formally today in the Qatari capital and that no preconditions have been set by either side. All relevant issues, including a ceasefire and the fate of hostages, are reportedly on the table.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged the renewed dialogue, stating that Hamas has returned to indirect negotiations mediated by Qatar in pursuit of a potential deal regarding hostage releases and a possible ceasefire.

Katz described Hamas’s move as a “departure from their previous stance of outright refusal,” signaling a possible opening for diplomatic progress amid an increasingly dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Further details about the structure of the talks or the involvement of other mediators like Egypt or the United States have yet to be disclosed. However, both sides appear to be under growing international pressure to find a resolution to the prolonged conflict.