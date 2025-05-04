With over 3,300 kilometres of coastline, Somalia boasts the longest stretch of continental shoreline in Africa. Its territorial waters are rich with tuna, lobster, and a host of other marine resources that could sustain a robust national economy. Yet today, these same waters—particularly those off the central state of Galmudug—have become a battleground over ownership, exploitation, and survival.

Foreign fishing vessels—many from Yemen—are increasingly being spotted off the Galmudug coast, fishing illegally and draining resources that local communities depend on.

These foreign boats don’t just take fish—they take away livelihoods. They often use harmful fishing methods that damage coral reefs and marine habitats, leaving smaller fishers struggling to compete.

“We go out at dawn and come back with almost nothing,” says Abdirahman Ali, a fisherman from Hobyo. “The sea used to provide enough for our families. Now we’re competing with large vessels that take everything.”

The economic toll is compounded by environmental damage, as many illegal trawlers use heavy nets that scrape the seabed and disrupt marine ecosystems.

But Galmudug isn’t sitting back.

In recent months, the Galmudug State government has stepped up efforts to protect its waters. The Ministry of Fisheries and Maritime Resources, with support from security forces, has begun patrolling the coastline and intercepting illegal boats. A few vessels have already been seized, and some foreign fishermen have been arrested and questioned.

“This is not just a matter of fishing—it’s about sovereignty and survival,” said Mohamed Abdi Warsame, Director of Maritime Security in Galmudug. “We are sending a clear message that Galmudug waters are not open to exploitation.”

The state is also working to improve its legal frameworks for licensing and enforcement. Authorities are engaging local communities in surveillance efforts and encouraging them to report suspicious activity.

“We’ve started holding awareness meetings with fishermen in Hobyo and Harardhere,” said Ayaanle Farah, a fisheries officer in Galmudug. “We want them to know their rights, and to know they are part of the solution.”

Still, the challenges are daunting. With limited patrol boats,

Galmudug struggles to monitor its vast maritime territory effectively. However, the State has begun to draw on local knowledge and traditional networks to supplement surveillance operations, enlisting coastal communities to keep an eye on suspicious vessels.

The issue of illegal fishing has attracted the attention of international observers for more than a decade. A 2021 report by Secure Fisheries estimated that Somalia loses over $300 million annually due to Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing. These losses are primarily driven by foreign trawlers operating under the radar, often from Yemen, Iran, and parts of Asia.

“Such vessels not only harvest fish unlawfully, but also destroy fragile marine ecosystems by using banned techniques such as bottom trawling,” the report found. “Their impact is both ecological and economic.”

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has also weighed in, calling out the persistent exploitation of Somalia’s coastal resources and urging international cooperation.

In addition to the environmental toll, illegal fishing is widely seen as a trigger for renewed maritime insecurity. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the depletion of fisheries by foreign actors was a key driver behind the rise of Somali piracy in the early 2000s.

“When legitimate livelihoods are stripped away, marginalised coastal youth may feel pushed towards criminal alternatives,” said a UNODC regional brief. “Unless illegal fishing is cracked down on decisively, it may set the stage for another wave of piracy.”

A 2022 report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime echoed similar warnings, noting that IUU fishing undermines local governance, inflames public resentment, and poses a real threat to regional security.

Despite the limitations in maritime equipment, Galmudug has stepped up enforcement. Regional leaders have reached out to federal partners and international donors for support, including training, surveillance drones, and legal capacity building.

“We may lack resources,” said Mohamed Abdi Warsame, “but we will not give up. This is our water, our economy, and our responsibility.”

In the face of adversity, communities along the Galmudug coast have begun to take back control of their maritime space. Encouraged by local authorities, they have started to speak out and call out vessels violating their rights.

“We want peace and sustainability,” said fisherman Abdirahman Ali. “If we’re empowered, we won’t need to pick up arms. We will pick up our nets and know the sea is ours again.”