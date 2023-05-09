Governor of Hiraan Region Vows to Impose Siege on Al-Shabaab-Controlled Areas

Governor of the Hiraan Region, Ali Jeyte announced plans to impose a siege on areas controlled by al-Shabaab in the region.

The new move marks a significant escalation in his efforts to rid the region of the terrorist group’s influence.

According to Jeyte, the decision to impose a siege on al-Shabaab controlled areas was prompted by the group’s continued attacks on civilians and government officials in the region.

“We cannot sit back and watch as innocent people are killed and our government officials are targeted by these terrorists. We must take decisive action to protect our citizens and restore peace and stability to our region,” Jeyte said.

The governor’s announcement has been met with mixed reactions, with some residents expressing concern over the potential impact of the siege on their livelihoods.

“We understand the need to root out al-Shabaab, but we also depend on trade and commerce to survive. If we cannot bring in essential goods, our businesses will suffer, and we will struggle to make ends meet,” said one resident.

Others, however, have welcomed the move, saying that it is necessary to bring an end to the years-long conflict in the region.

“For too long, we have lived in fear of al-Shabaab. They have killed our loved ones and destroyed our communities. If this siege can help to weaken their hold on our region, then we must support it,” said another resident.

The governor’s announcement comes just months after the Somali government declared a state of emergency in the country, following a surge in violent attacks by al-Shabaab.

The terrorist group, which has links to al-Qaeda, has been fighting to overthrow the Somali government and establish an Islamic state in the country since 2006.

Despite repeated efforts by the Somali government and its international partners to defeat the group, al-Shabaab remains a potent threat, carrying out frequent attacks on civilians and government targets.

It remains to be seen how effective the siege will be in weakening the group’s hold on the region, but for now, the governor’s announcement marks a bold and decisive move in the ongoing fight against al-Shabaab.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

