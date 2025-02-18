The Governor of the Banaadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, welcomed a delegation led by Mr. James Swan, the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

The meeting, held at Mogadishu City Hall, focused on strengthening cooperation between the UN and local authorities, accelerating development projects in the capital, enhancing security measures, and preparing for the upcoming elections.

Additionally, the discussion addressed youth employment initiatives aimed at empowering the city’s young population.

Mr. James Swan praised Mayor Amir’s leadership in the city’s recovery and expressed the UN’s ongoing commitment to supporting Mogadishu’s restoration to its former vibrancy. The UN further emphasized its continued support for the development projects underway in the capital.