Accra, Ghana — In a symbolic and heartfelt gesture of pan-African and global solidarity, Ghana has sent 40 metric tonnes of its prized cocoa and chocolate products to Palestine, particularly targeting civilians suffering under the ongoing blockade and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The donation, made up of the renowned Golden Tree brand — Ghana’s national cocoa treasure — was officially handed over on Friday in a ceremony attended by Palestinian diplomats, United Nations officials, and members of the international community. The event was hosted at the Presidency, where President John Dramani Mahama delivered an impassioned speech that blended politics with humanity.

“This is not just a box of chocolate,” the President quipped, standing at the podium. “It’s a message. A message of unity, of African empathy, of resistance through compassion.”

The President described cocoa as more than a crop. “It is our lifeline, our gift to the world,” he said. Ghana is the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, and the export supports millions of Ghanaian farmers. But this time, the beans weren’t headed to market — they were headed to Gaza.

Cocoa, Mahama emphasized, is a “superfood” loaded with antioxidants and nutrients — a symbolic and nutritional gesture during a time when food insecurity has escalated in the besieged Palestinian territory. But the President wasn’t just there to talk nutrients.

He used the moment to reaffirm Ghana’s longstanding diplomatic position: support for a two-state solution, grounded in international law and UN resolutions. He urged Israel to open border crossings to allow in humanitarian aid, calling the blockade “morally and strategically indefensible.”

“Let this gift also be a plea: open the borders, let food and medicine in, let children dream beyond rubble and war,” he declared.

Ghana’s connection to the Palestinian cause runs deep. The Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) first opened an office in Accra in 1986, a diplomatic footprint that has weathered decades of geopolitical shifts. The President reminded the audience of this shared history, calling Palestine a “brotherly nation” and lauding the local Palestinian diaspora for their contributions, including funding school projects in underserved Ghanaian communities.

Palestinian Ambassador Abdul Fattah Ahmed Khalil al-Satay was visibly moved, thanking Ghana for not only the aid but the emotional solidarity. UN representatives called the donation a model of “ethical diplomacy” — a rare combination of symbolic and tangible support in a polarized international climate.

The donation’s delivery is being coordinated by Ghana Cocoa Board, the Cocoa Processing Company, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a trio that reflects how seriously Ghana takes this act of support.

Mahama closed with a message as rich as the cocoa he was donating:

“To our friends in Palestine: you will not walk alone. Ghana stands with you — not just in speeches, but in action. Today, our chocolate becomes your comfort, our cocoa your companion, and our hearts your home.”

In a world full of bitter politics, Ghana just gave Gaza a taste of something sweet — not just chocolate, but solidarity.