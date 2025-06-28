Middle Shabelle, SOMALIA – The Commander of the Somali National Army’s Ground Forces, General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, paid a high-level visit to the recently liberated town of Masaajid Ali Gaduud as part of efforts to intensify military operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

General Sahal’s visit comes in the wake of a successful joint operation by government troops and local community forces that drove Al-Shabaab militants out of the area. His presence on the front lines is intended to energize soldiers and commanders as they continue their efforts to uproot remaining insurgents in the region.

Located in Middle Shabelle, Masaajid Ali Gaduud had long been a stronghold for Al-Shabaab. The town’s liberation marks a significant strategic gain for Somali forces. It had served as a logistical base for the militants and a launchpad for attacks across the region.

Following its liberation, government forces are now focused on stabilizing the area, clearing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and restoring security so that displaced residents can safely return.

During his visit, General Sahal held meetings with senior commanders and frontline troops to assess progress, morale, and operational needs. He emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure on the militants and ensuring that liberated areas remain under firm government control.

“I commend the bravery and discipline of our forces stationed here. We must not relent until Al-Shabaab is completely removed from every inch of Somali soil,” said General Sahal in his address to the troops.

This visit coincides with an escalation of counter-terrorism operations in Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions, where Somali forces have intensified efforts to clear out remaining Al-Shabaab elements. Reports indicate that several surrounding villages are next in line for liberation, with plans in place for coordinated offensives backed by intelligence and community cooperation.

Efforts are also underway to deploy mine clearance teams, reestablish administrative control, and deliver humanitarian support in newly secured zones.

A major factor in the operation’s success has been the close collaboration between Somali forces and local community defense units. The combined effort has proven effective in reclaiming territories from the militants.

“Community engagement is key to sustainable security. Without local cooperation, lasting peace cannot be achieved,” noted a senior military officer who participated in the briefing with General Sahal.

General Sahal’s frontline visit underscores the Somali government’s unwavering resolve to eliminate Al-Shabaab. Plans are already in motion to expand operations into other militant-held areas, bolstered by intelligence-led strategies and regional coordination.

The Somali Federal Government continues to seek international partnerships to strengthen its security apparatus through enhanced training, modern equipment, and logistical support.