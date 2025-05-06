MOGADISHU, SOMALIA – In a significant political development aimed at fostering national unity and interregional cooperation, the President of Galmudug State, Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoorqoor), held a closed-door meeting on tuesday in Mogadishu with the leader of SSC-Khaatumo, Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Cali (Firdhiye). The talks focused on advancing mutual understanding, stabilizing conflict-affected regions, and reinforcing the collective responsibility of Somali leaders in addressing pressing national challenges.

This high-level engagement, which comes amid preparations for the upcoming National Consultative Council (Golaha Wadatashiga Qaran) summit in Mogadishu, has been widely interpreted as a positive gesture of reconciliation and strategic alignment between federal member states and emerging regional administrations.

The meeting brought together two prominent political figures representing distinct and sometimes contested parts of Somalia: President Qoorqoor, a key figure in the federal system, and Leader Firdhiye, who heads the self-declared SSC-Khaatumo administration — a movement advocating for local autonomy in parts of northern Somalia, particularly in the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) regions.

Their discussion signals a shift towards dialogue over division, and cooperation over confrontation, as both parties acknowledged the importance of unity and peace for the survival and success of the Somali federal project.

Sources familiar with the meeting revealed that the dialogue centred on four core issues:

Strengthening the unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia amid fragmentation risks and political instability;

Combating terrorism and promoting peace in conflict-affected regions, particularly where local populations remain vulnerable to extremist groups;

Exploring the role of federal member states in mediating and supporting peaceful solutions to disputes involving SSC-Khaatumo and neighboring administrations;

Encouraging inclusive dialogue and cooperation among all Somali stakeholders to build lasting trust and resolve intercommunal tensions.

President Qoorqoor reaffirmed his support for efforts led by SSC-Khaatumo to stabilize territories under their control, and emphasized the need for collaborative approaches to peacebuilding that transcend regional boundaries.

The meeting occurred on May 6, 2025, in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital and the political hub for national and interregional consultations. The timing is notable: the encounter precedes the long-anticipated National Consultative Conference, where leaders from all Somali federal member states are expected to gather to discuss security, elections, and governance reforms.

This setting provided a strategic backdrop for Qoorqoor and Firdhiye to begin confidence-building and to demonstrate goodwill ahead of broader national discussions.

The meeting is being hailed as a confidence-building milestone at a time when Somalia faces multiple internal challenges — from federalism disputes and clan-based tensions to the ever-present threat of al-Shabaab insurgency. For SSC-Khaatumo, which has frequently been at odds with Somaliland and elements within Puntland, engaging with federal actors like Galmudug represents a step toward political normalization and potential recognition within Somalia’s federal framework.

President Qoorqoor’s gesture reflects a broader interest among federal leaders to de-escalate tensions in the north and encourage locally driven solutions that do not jeopardize national integrity.

President Qoorqoor expressed firm support for “any peaceful initiative that contributes to Somali unity and national reconciliation,” adding that regional administrations must play a proactive role in conflict resolution and counter-extremism.

Leader Firdhiye, in turn, thanked Qoorqoor for the opportunity and stressed the need to build trust among Somali leaders, particularly between those from historically marginalized or contested regions. “It is only through mutual respect and open dialogue that we can prevent further fragmentation and foster harmony among brotherly communities,” Firdhiye stated.

With political momentum building ahead of the National Consultative Council meetings, today’s discussions between Galmudug and SSC-Khaatumo could pave the way for broader inclusion of emerging administrations in national dialogues — something long sought by political observers and local communities alike.

Although no formal agreement was signed, both parties reportedly agreed to maintain open lines of communication, explore areas of joint cooperation, and continue efforts to resolve disputes peacefully.

Analysts say this meeting could serve as a template for future engagements between the federal government, member states, and self-declared administrations like SSC-Khaatumo — particularly in contested regions where grassroots peace efforts are often more effective than top-down interventions.

As Somalia navigates a complex path toward state-building and federal consolidation, today’s meeting between President Qoorqoor and Leader Firdhiye serves as a reminder that dialogue remains the most effective tool in a country too often defined by divisions.

Whether this momentum leads to a new era of inclusivity or fades into another missed opportunity will depend on the willingness of Somalia’s leaders to engage, compromise, and prioritize the national interest over factional agendas.