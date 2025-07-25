Garasbaaley, Somalia – In a dusty displacement camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu, a quiet revolution is unfolding.

In 2022, in Hilaac Wanaag IDP camp located in Garasbaaley, just outside the Somali capital, 103 families—displaced by conflict, climate-induced droughts, and insecurity—decided they’d had enough of life in limbo. After seven years of being pushed from one settlement to another, forced to dismantle their makeshift homes time and again, they launched an ambitious grassroots initiative: to pool their meager resources and purchase land they could call their own.

The method they used? A traditional Somali savings scheme known as Ayuuto—a rotating fund built on trust, discipline, and communal solidarity.

“Every time we settled somewhere, a few months later, we’d be told to leave,” said Mohamed Aweys, the camp leader and father of 15. “The land always belonged to someone else. We realized the only way to stop this endless displacement was to own land ourselves.”

Ayuuto isn’t a new concept in Somalia. It’s a centuries-old form of informal finance where a group agrees to contribute a fixed amount of money every month. Each month, one member receives the full pot. The cycle continues until everyone has had their turn.

In this case, each family contributed $4.50 per month. Once the monthly collection reached a sufficient amount, a public draw was held to determine which family would receive a plot of land that month. The goal was clear: buy legal plots and build lasting homes—no more tent demolitions, no more forced evictions.

The average price for each plot was $450, with $10 going toward legal fees to secure official documentation—no small feat in a country where land disputes are common and legal processes expensive.

Despite crushing poverty, the families pressed on. Many took on additional labor to meet their monthly contribution. Some sold what little they had. Mohamed Aweys even sold his farm and borrowed $2,000 from a friend to cover a bulk land purchase.

“I thought—if everyone else is giving what they can, what’s stopping me from doing more?” Aweys said, eyes welling with tears. “This isn’t charity. It’s ownership. Dignity. A future.”

By mid-2023, the group had purchased 36 plots of land. The rest of the families are still waiting for their turn, but morale remains high.

One of the beneficiaries, Halima, a mother of seven orphans and a laborer at Bakara Market, described the emotional toll of displacement:

“You could be asleep tonight, and by morning, bulldozers or police will show up and tell you to leave. Sometimes they give you time. Sometimes, they don’t,” she said. “But now I have a plot. It’s mine. No one can take it.”

Remarkably, this initiative received zero financial support from NGOs, international organizations, or the Somali government. It was 100% community-driven—organized, funded, and executed by displaced families themselves.

“We didn’t wait for a savior,” Aweys said. “We saved ourselves.”

Still, the path hasn’t been easy. Mohamed Hassan, a father of 10, is still waiting his turn. He used to work in construction but says the rise of machinery has replaced manual labor jobs, making it harder to contribute to the ayuuto fund.

“I used to mix cement and carry bricks. Now, trucks and cranes do the job,” he said. “It’s hard to keep up the payments. But I believe my turn will come.”

This initiative sends a powerful message: when displaced people are given the space to organize and trust one another, they can build solutions far more sustainable than handouts. The success of the Ayuuto Land Project in Hilaac Wanaag offers a replicable model for community-led resettlement across Somalia—and perhaps the world.

Amid ongoing humanitarian crises, where aid fatigue and donor dependency often dominate, the story of these 103 families is a refreshing tale of self-reliance and vision.

They didn’t just build homes. They built hope.