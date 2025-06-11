Los Angeles has imposed a nighttime curfew in parts of the city following days of protests against President Donald Trump’s intensified immigration enforcement and mass arrests. The protests, which began peacefully, have escalated at night, with instances of looting, arson, and vandalism reported.

Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency, restricting access to a one-square-mile area of downtown LA until 6am. Over 500 protesters have been arrested so far, and at least 23 businesses were looted Monday night.

In response, Trump has deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, calling the unrest an “invasion by a foreign enemy.” His move has sparked widespread criticism, with California Governor Gavin Newsom condemning the militarisation as “tyrannical” and seeking a federal court injunction to block the deployment.

Legal experts have warned that Trump’s actions may violate constitutional limits on military use in civilian law enforcement. Protests have also spread to other major cities including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco.