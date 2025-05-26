Mogadishu, Somalia – In a country grappling with one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the region, Eng. Abdullahi Ahmed Jilaow is emerging as a beacon of hope for thousands of young Somalis. Returning from years abroad, Jilaow has founded Al-Baraka Bajaaj, a transport company that is not only providing jobs but also steering youth away from risky migration routes and uncertain futures.

Eng. Jilaow is a Somali expatriate who lived overseas for several years before deciding to return home. Witnessing the widespread unemployment and despair among Somali youth, he felt compelled to act. His empathy as a “father figure” to the unemployed youth stems from both his experience abroad and a deep desire to uplift his community.

Al-Baraka Bajaaj is a locally founded transport company specializing in motorized three-wheeler taxis, locally known as “bajaaj.” This initiative provides direct employment to dozens of young people daily, offering them a legal and sustainable source of income. Beyond jobs, it represents a crucial alternative to the dangerous paths of illegal migration and the desperation fueling youth disenchantment.

The company was established shortly after Eng. Jilaow’s return to Somalia, specifically in Mogadishu, where the majority of unemployed youth face daily economic hardships and limited opportunities. The timing coincides with increased international attention on Somalia’s economic challenges and the urgent need for grassroots solutions.

After witnessing firsthand the challenges his peers faced—ranging from unemployment to the temptation of irregular migration—Jilaow recognized the necessity for tangible, local solutions. His goal was to create sustainable employment to curb the exodus of young people seeking better prospects abroad and to restore hope within their communities.

Many young people who were once contemplating dangerous migration routes or remaining idle now have a dignified source of income. They express profound gratitude towards Eng. Jilaow, with some moved to tears during moments of appreciation, describing the jobs as life-changing. The company not only employs youth but also fosters a sense of pride and belonging.

Somalia faces a daunting youth unemployment crisis, exacerbated by decades of conflict, political instability, and economic challenges. According to recent estimates, over 70% of Somali youth are unemployed or underemployed, driving a surge in irregular migration. Initiatives like Al-Baraka Bajaaj provide critical local alternatives that could serve as a model for grassroots development.