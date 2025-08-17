MOGADISHU, – Thousands of residents in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu poured into the streets on Saturday night to celebrate the registration of nearly one million voters, marking a milestone in the country’s push toward universal suffrage elections.

Crowds from all 20 districts of Banadir region gathered at Taleex intersection, waving flags and dancing, in what officials described as an unprecedented show of public enthusiasm.

The National Independent Electoral Commission confirmed the capital had completed its registration drive, paving the way for local council elections set for October 30, 2025, when Mogadishu residents will directly elect their mayor and district councils for the first time.

Deputy Governor Mohamed Ahmed Diiriye (Yabooh) said the turnout reflected citizens’ hunger for democracy after decades of indirect clan-based voting. Women’s leader Jawaahir Baarqab called the moment “a rebirth for Somalia.”

But analysts warn that the militant group al-Shabaab, which has long opposed elections, could still threaten the process with violence and intimidation.