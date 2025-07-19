A renewed round of political dialogue kicked off today in the contested town of Lasanod, as 301 delegates from across the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) regions convened for the next phase of talks on the formation of the SSC-Khaatumo administration.

The delegates—drawn from a broad cross-section of society including elders, women, youth, and intellectuals—are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the structure and leadership of the proposed regional authority. The meeting marks a significant milestone in the region’s political evolution and reflects the growing momentum behind local self-determination efforts in northern Somalia.

According to sources on the ground, the Federal Government of Somalia is showing keen interest in the process and is reportedly advocating for the direct election of the new SSC leadership by the selected delegates. Federal officials see this as a crucial step toward building a representative administration based on inclusive consultation and grassroots legitimacy.

However, the political overture in Lasanod is not without friction. The Puntland administration, which previously supported the idea of an autonomous SSC within its federal framework, now finds itself increasingly at odds with the direction of the SSC-Khaatumo movement.

Puntland’s Minister of Justice, Mohamed Abdiwahab, publicly expressed concern over what he described as a deviation from the original agreement brokered between SSC traditional elders and the Puntland government. At the core of the dispute is the SSC leadership’s recent claim to parts of the Sanaag and Haylan regions—areas where traditional elders have previously expressed loyalty to Puntland.

“Khaatumo leadership has strayed from the consensus that brought us together,” said Minister Abdiwahab in a press statement. “Initially, they sought autonomy within Sool and Cayn, which Puntland respected. But now they’re laying claim to Sanaag and Haylan, whose elders have already rejected that administration. That is not respect—it’s overreach.”

The SSC movement, rooted in longstanding grievances over marginalization and security concerns, gained momentum following last year’s deadly clashes between Somaliland forces and local fighters in Lasanod. The withdrawal of Somaliland troops and the resurgence of local governance efforts created a political vacuum that SSC-Khaatumo leaders have sought to fill.

This latest summit, taking place in a climate of cautious optimism and regional tension, could determine whether SSC-Khaatumo succeeds in solidifying its administrative ambitions—or fuels further discord in an already fractured federal landscape.

With federal eyes watching closely and Puntland growing increasingly uneasy, the stakes in Lasanod have never been higher.