Paris, France – France is intensifying its call for the international recognition of a Palestinian state, as tensions rise following Israel’s interception of a vessel in the Mediterranean Sea carrying a French member of the European Parliament.

The French lawmaker, Rima Hassan, was among 12 individuals aboard the aid ship “Madleen” that was seized by Israeli forces early Monday. The boat was reportedly attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, amidst Israel’s ongoing military operations in the region.

The incident has sparked outrage among French political figures and added new urgency to France’s diplomatic push for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

France has emerged as a leading European voice advocating for the establishment and formal recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Later this month, France is set to co-chair a high-level summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York alongside Saudi Arabia. The conference is expected to focus on reviving negotiations toward a two-state solution, a plan vehemently opposed by the current Israeli government.

Speaking on behalf of the French government, Anne-Claire Legendre, Middle East and North Africa advisor to President Emmanuel Macron, said:

“Words are no longer enough. We must now act decisively to bring an end to the war in Gaza and the broader regional conflict.”

President Macron has also addressed the UN General Assembly recently, emphasizing that “the conditions in Gaza demand a revival of hope through the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

The shift in France’s stance comes amid escalating violence in Gaza, and growing criticism from within the EU about what many see as Western inaction in the face of mass civilian suffering.

The presence of Rima Hassan—herself of Palestinian descent—onboard the seized vessel has further politicized the situation in France. The French government has lodged a formal diplomatic inquiry with Israeli authorities, demanding her immediate release and clarification about the circumstances surrounding the seizure.

“The seizure of a ship carrying European lawmakers and humanitarian aid raises grave legal and moral questions,” said one French MP who asked not to be named.

France’s move is seen as part of a growing international trend: several European and Global South nations have either recognized or expressed intent to recognize a Palestinian state in recent months, especially in response to the devastation unfolding in Gaza.

In May, Spain, Norway, and Ireland announced their recognition of Palestine, citing both moral obligations and the need for a long-term political solution.

Israel has strongly condemned the trend, labeling it as “diplomatic sabotage” and warning that such actions only serve to “reward terrorism.”

As the UN summit approaches, pressure is mounting on major powers—especially France, Germany, and the United States—to take clear and actionable steps rather than repeating long-standing rhetoric.

Analysts believe that France’s leadership at the summit could mark a pivotal moment in the international consensus around the two-state solution.

“If France leads the way on this, it could be the beginning of a domino effect in Europe and beyond,” said Dr. Lina Abou-Fadel, a senior researcher at the Middle East Institute in Paris.

With France standing firmly in favor of Palestinian statehood and openly challenging Israel’s resistance to the idea, the geopolitical dynamics of the Middle East peace process are entering a new and potentially transformative phase.