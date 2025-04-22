A high-profile assassination has rocked the Galgaduud region in central Somalia, following the killing of Sade Daahir Caanood Gulaafe, the former chief of security for the Galmudug Vice President. The attack occurred late last night in the vicinity of Ceelasha, a rural area along the main road connecting the towns of Caabudwaaq and Balanbale.

According to local sources and security officials, Sade Daahir was traveling with several companions when their vehicle was ambushed by unidentified armed men. The gunmen opened fire, killing Sade on the spot and critically wounding another passenger, who was immediately rushed to a hospital in Caabudwaaq for emergency treatment.

Eyewitnesses say the attackers swiftly fled the scene after executing the ambush. No group has claimed responsibility, but investigators believe the killing may be linked to a series of ongoing clan revenge attacks that have plagued the Galmudug region in recent months.

Tensions in the area escalated further after another retaliatory killing was reported shortly thereafter.

Bashiir Cabdiqaadir Cali was gunned down in a separate incident believed to be in response to the earlier attack. These tit-for-tat killings have raised fears of a wider tribal conflict erupting in and around the towns of Balanbale and Caabudwaaq, areas that have seen repeated cycles of inter-clan violence.

The Galmudug regional government has condemned the killings and confirmed that security forces have launched investigations and search operations to apprehend the perpetrators.

Authorities are also engaging clan elders and community leaders to help de-escalate tensions and prevent further bloodshed.

In recent months, Galmudug has faced numerous security challenges, including Al-Shabaab threats and clan-based violence, both of which threaten the fragile peace efforts in the region.