Washington, – Former U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Larry André, has urged Washington to carefully review its approach to Somaliland, warning that unilateral recognition of the self-declared republic could destabilize the Horn of Africa.

His warning comes amid renewed pressure from some Republican lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz, who are calling on the U.S. to formally recognize Somaliland. The region declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been granted international recognition.

In a detailed policy paper, André – who served as U.S. ambassador in Mogadishu between 2022 and 2023 – argued that any U.S. review of policy toward Somaliland must be cautious, consultative, and grounded in the realities of the region.

“The American people will not feel the direct effects of instability in the Horn of Africa caused by unilateral and divisive steps,” he wrote. “But the long-suffering people of this region will feel the pain.”

André stressed that Washington’s best interest lies in promoting stability and development in the Horn of Africa, where cross-border clan dynamics stretch across Djibouti, Kenya, and Ethiopia. He warned that disruptive actions could provoke strong reactions.

Three Options for Washington

According to André, the U.S. has three policy paths: maintaining the status quo, opening a diplomatic liaison office in Somaliland’s capital Hargeisa, or granting full recognition. He rejected the third option outright, saying it would disrupt relations with Somalia and the broader region.

Instead, he backed a middle ground: expanding U.S. presence in Hargeisa while encouraging Mogadishu and Hargeisa to resume dialogue. He noted that Somalia’s federal government halted a framework agreement reached in 2020 but suggested it could be revived.

Key Realities Often Overlooked

André highlighted several facts that he said policymakers must keep in mind:

The Isaaq clan, which makes up nearly two-thirds of Somaliland’s population, overwhelmingly supports independence , but many non-Isaaq communities favor a federal system within Somalia.

The Hargeisa administration has suppressed pro-unity movements, such as in Las Anod, where it is illegal to openly support Somali unity .

While Somaliland enjoys relative stability and governance compared to southern Somalia, it indirectly benefits from international counterterrorism efforts against al-Shabaab.

In Africa, precedents for recognition – such as Eritrea and South Sudan – only occurred after agreements with parent states and approval from the African Union.

“The Somaliland issue deserves an open dialogue between Somaliland, the Federal Republic of Somalia, and the wider region,” André wrote, stressing the guiding principle should be ‘do no harm.’

He urged Washington to consult regional players – Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and the African Union – as well as global partners including Turkey, the European Union, and Gulf states before shifting its position. He also suggested creative governance models, citing examples of federal arrangements in the UK, UAE, Tanzania, and Canada as potential inspirations for Somalia.

Washington Reaffirms Its Policy

His remarks follow a statement from the U.S. State Department earlier this week reaffirming that U.S. policy toward Somalia has not changed. Officials told Semafor that Somaliland’s situation is reviewed periodically, but Washington continues to support Somalia’s territorial integrity.

This comes after Senator Cruz renewed calls for Somaliland’s recognition, describing it as a “key partner for U.S. security and diplomacy” and accusing Beijing of punishing Hargeisa for its support of Taiwan.

Former President Donald Trump also stirred controversy when he suggested his administration had been “working on” the Somaliland issue, in response to a question about whether displaced residents of Gaza could be resettled there if recognition were granted.

China denounced Cruz’s remarks as “baseless attacks,” accusing U.S. politicians of interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs.

Supporters of Somaliland argue that recognition would reward its stability and democratic governance. The region held its sixth election last year, which brought opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) to power.

But André maintained that rushed recognition would alienate pro-unity Somalilanders, weaken Somalia’s fragile political process, and risk sparking widespread instability.