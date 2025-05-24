Former Somali Prime Ministers Hassan Ali Kheyre and Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke held separate political meetings last night in Mogadishu with members of parliament and Somali youth. These meetings are seen as a prelude to a larger opposition gathering expected to take place in the capital this week to discuss the country’s current political climate.

The former leaders and opposition figures reportedly held in-depth discussions on the ongoing electoral crisis and potential solutions that reflect the will of the Somali people. The upcoming conference is expected to provide an opportunity for the opposition to unify their stance, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts and behind-the-scenes negotiations led by former national leaders.

Political meetings are expected to increase in the coming days, as Mogadishu once again becomes a focal point for intense political discourse and differing viewpoints on Somalia’s future.