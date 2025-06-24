Two former Somali presidents, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, have strongly condemned Iran’s missile attack on the U.S. airbase in Qatar, calling it an “unacceptable act of aggression” that threatens regional peace and violates international law.

In separate statements issued shortly after the news of the overnight missile strikes on Al Udeid Air Base surfaced, both former heads of state expressed deep concern over the escalation and urged restraint to avoid a wider conflict in the already volatile Gulf region.

Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, who served from 2017 to 2022, issued a strongly worded statement on his official social media accounts:

“I strongly condemn Iran’s unwarranted missile attack on the peaceful nation of Qatar. This reckless act is a clear violation of international law and risks further destabilizing not only the Gulf but also global security. Iran must immediately refrain from such unlawful aggression.”

Farmaajo, known for his non-interventionist foreign policy during his tenure, emphasized the importance of diplomacy over military escalation, especially in a region heavily interlinked with Somalia through trade, diaspora, and security partnerships.

Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, president from 2009 to 2012 and a prominent religious and political figure, also condemned the Iranian strike, calling it a dangerous provocation with far-reaching consequences.

“This attack is not just a threat to Qatar, but to peace and stability across the Muslim world,” Sheikh Sharif said in his statement. “As Muslim leaders, we must stand against such hostility and promote dialogue and mutual respect among nations.”

Both leaders called for de-escalation and unity, with Sheikh Sharif noting that such attacks could sow further division and distract from critical issues affecting the Muslim world, such as poverty, development, and humanitarian crises.

Iran’s missile strike on the U.S. airbase in Qatar comes amid soaring tensions in the Middle East following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. While the attack was directed at American military infrastructure, the use of Qatari territory has sparked wider geopolitical fears.

Somalia, though not directly involved, maintains strong bilateral ties with Qatar, which has been a key development partner and political ally, especially during Farmaajo’s administration.