Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has strongly criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of sabotaging the National Consultative Forum and attempting to manipulate the electoral process for personal political gain.

In a press statement released today, Farmaajo claimed that the current National Consultative Forum is being turned into a political tool aimed at consolidating power under one party loyal to the president.

He described this move as a dangerous threat to national unity and political stability in Somalia.

“I strongly condemn President Hassan Sheikh’s attempts to impose a one-sided election process by using an illegitimate electoral commission that lacks constitutional and legal basis.Farma.This is a clear indication that the current leadership is only interested in pushing through a unilateral electoral agenda.” Stated Farmajo

Farmaajo urged President Hassan Sheikh to focus the remainder of his constitutional term on critical national priorities, including the fight against terrorism, restoring cooperation with federal member states that are absent from the forum, and fulfilling his promise to convene an inclusive national dialogue.

The former president also called on the leaders of Galmudug, South West, Hirshabelle, SSC-Khaatumo, and the Governor of Banadir Region to prioritize the national interest.

He encouraged them to carefully reconsider participating in any political process or party formation that lacks legal consensus and inclusive agreement.

This political standoff comes as the National Consultative Council meeting in Mogadishu enters its second day, amid growing concerns over political tensions and the direction of Somalia’s electoral and governance frameworks.