A coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the Federal Government of Somalia has been exposed following a series of online attacks targeting Somalia’s official delegation to the 113th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva.

The smear campaign was initially sparked by three individuals based in Sweden and Canada who had unsuccessfully lobbied to join the delegation. Authorities confirmed that these individuals did not represent any official Somali institutions, contrary to their claims. What began as a personal grievance quickly escalated into a broader effort backed by politically motivated foreign interests intent on damaging Somalia’s international credibility.

Reliable sources from the ministry of labor have identified a Somali political figure with close ties to a wealthy Gulf state as the central figure behind the operation. Reports indicate that this individual financed a disinformation drive by paying social media influencers between 1,500 and 2,000 US dollars each to publish false and defamatory content targeting both the delegation and the Somali government. Several individuals who were approached for the campaign have since withdrawn and provided insider details under condition of anonymity.

The disinformation campaign’s reach extended beyond social media. Al Araby TV aired segments containing misleading and baseless narratives about Somalia, which Somali officials have strongly criticised as biased and malicious. According to government sources, the broadcasts form part of a larger attempt by a foreign power to tarnish Somalia’s image at a time when the country is gaining increasing international recognition.

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Yusuf Mohamed Adan, addressed the matter in a press briefing upon the delegation’s return to Mogadishu. Speaking at Mogadishu International Airport, he condemned the campaign as “a politically motivated and foreign-sponsored attempt to undermine the achievements of the Somali people”. He emphasised that this was not a debate about representation at the conference but a calculated attack timed to distract from the government’s progress as it approaches the end of its term.

Over the past three years, Somalia has made tangible progress in economic governance, labour reforms, institutional development and international diplomacy. Minister Yusuf reiterated that Somalia’s participation in the ILC reflects its re-emergence as a respected member of the global community and its firm commitment to decent work, human rights and social justice.

“Somalia has turned a corner,” the minister said. “We are no longer in the shadows. These attacks are clearly intended to settle political scores, serve foreign agendas and roll back the trust and confidence we have worked hard to build with the international community. They are also an attempt to disrupt our national recovery and progress.”

The Federal Government of Somalia has called on citizens, the media and international partners to stay vigilant against misinformation campaigns orchestrated by political actors with external backing. Authorities confirmed that investigations are underway to expose the full extent of the network behind the campaign.