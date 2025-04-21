The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, led a high-level event on Sunday at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mogadishu to demonstrate strong governmental and public support for the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF), who are currently engaged in critical operations against the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

The event, attended by senior government officials, diplomats, and representatives from civil society, aimed to reinforce national unity and recognize the heroic sacrifices made by Somali security forces in their efforts to restore peace and stability across the country.

In his keynote address, Minister Fiqi commended the courage, professionalism, and relentless dedication of the armed forces.

He emphasized that the bravery displayed by Somali men and women in uniform serves as an inspiration to the entire nation, particularly during this crucial phase of the military campaign.

“The Somali National Armed Forces are on the front lines defending our sovereignty, our people, and our future. Their sacrifice is not only a symbol of national pride but a call to action for every Somali citizen to stand in unity and support,” said the Minister.

He further called on all sectors of society—elders, youth, women, and the diaspora—to contribute to national cohesion and to support the government’s stabilization efforts by promoting peace and resilience within their communities.

The Ministry also reiterated Somalia’s commitment to working with regional and international partners to eliminate the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, which continues to undermine peace and development in the region.

Recognized globally as a terrorist organization, Al-Shabaab has waged a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, targeting civilians, government institutions, and international forces.

The event concluded with a moment of silence to honor fallen soldiers and a renewed pledge by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to actively support the armed forces through diplomatic engagement and resource mobilization.

This initiative is part of a broader national strategy aimed at securing liberated areas, advancing political reconciliation, and fostering inclusive governance across Somalia.