On Sunday, Foreign Minister Ahmed MoFiqi welcomed Sudan’s Ambassador to Somalia, Abdirahman Khalil Ahmed, for an important meeting focused on strengthening the historical bilateral ties between their nations.

During the discussion, the two officials explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across various sectors, including trade, diplomacy, and regional security.

Minister MoFiqi and Ambassador Ahmed underscored the significance of the longstanding relationship between Sudan and Somalia, emphasizing the importance of further collaboration to promote stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

They also addressed strategies for enhancing mutual cooperation at both governmental and grassroots levels, highlighting the shared goals of both countries in fostering a peaceful and prosperous future.

This meeting marks a continued commitment by both nations to build on their positive relationship and tackle regional challenges together, with a focus on advancing economic, political, and cultural exchange.

The talks also set the stage for further engagements aimed at solidifying Sudan-Somalia ties in the coming years.